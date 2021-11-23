Left Menu

J-K: Karate player attributes his academy to nurture young talent in North Kashmir

A Karate player, Muhammad Amin Dar is running an academy in the village of Sopore town in Baramulla district of North Kashmir with an aim to boost the talent of the youngsters from his area in the world of sports.

ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 23-11-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 15:01 IST
Children learning Karate at the Academy in Baramulla (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
A Karate player, Muhammad Amin Dar is running an academy in the village of Sopore town in Baramulla district of North Kashmir with an aim to boost the talent of the youngsters from his area in the world of sports. "No one can become a sportsperson after they grow up. If want our kids to achieve something in sports we need to start training them since childhood. Schools should realize this," said Dar.

Dar's academy is open to students of all age groups. Many boys and girls join this academy at the school level to get started with their basic Karate training. "I feel happy when small children on street recognise me and call me Karate teacher. A lot of girls come here for the training I think it is important for them to learn this as part of self-defence training," he added.

"We are almost 15 girls here in the academy. More of my friends want to come here. I believe every girl should play at least one sport," said Huzaifa Jan, a Karate player. (ANI)

