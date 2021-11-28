Uttarakhand: Dehradun DM directs officials to conduct surprise inspections in markets to ensure COVID-19 norms compliance

Dehradun District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar directed officials to conduct surprise inspections in markets to see if Covid protocols are being followed or not. In line with the District Magistrate's order, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sadar Manish Kumar along with the police personnel conducted a surprise inspection of the Nirjanpur vegetable market and also fined 17 people for violating the Covid protocols.

During the inspection, the officials also informed the people about the importance of face masks and social distancing in the view of COVID-19. Kumar also said that the concerned sub-district magistrates have been directed to ensure Covid protocols are being followed in their respective areas. (ANI)

