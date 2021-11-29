Musical show organised by Indian Army in J-K's Baramulla draws large crowd

Local youth turned up in large numbers for the Shame-e-Sufiyana musical show organised by the Indian army at the Thimayya hall at Baramulla in North Kashmir on Sunday. Celebrating the power of Kashmiri music, the day-long event had the famous Kashmiri trio "IBM" -- Irfan, Bilal and Mehmeet-- mesmerizing the audience with their performances.

The daylong event also showcased the potential of a host of young and budding talents invited from various colleges and institutes of the Baramulla district. Speaking on the occasion, GOC Dagger Division complimented the artists for their wonderful renditions. The GOC also congratulated the musicians for carrying forward the rich heritage of Kashmiri music. The event witnessed extensive audience accolades on every performance by the artists.

Local youth turned up in large numbers to be part of the celebrations and appreciated this step taken by the Indian army as these types of programmes will bridge the gap between 'Awaam' and 'Jawan'. "I was the host of this event. The audience enjoyed it to the fullest. We are really grateful to our Indian army for organizing this festival. I pray that these kinds of events keep raking place," said Shala Munazah, a local RJ.

"You know that there is the Sufi culture in the air of Kashmir. The purpose was to bring youth to positivity as youth is getting involved in the drugs addiction," said a local resident. "I am thankful to RR for organizing this beautiful evening. When the artists performed in the event, we got to know that how enriched the valley is with talent. We motivate the young people of the Valley to come forward and engage in these kinds of festivals," said a local resident. (ANI)

