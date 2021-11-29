Left Menu

Musical show organised by Indian Army in J-K's Baramulla draws large crowd

Local youth turned up in large numbers for the Shame-e-Sufiyana musical show organised by the Indian army at the Thimayya hall at Baramulla in North Kashmir on Sunday.

ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 29-11-2021 04:15 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 04:15 IST
Musical show organised by Indian Army in J-K's Baramulla draws large crowd
Visual from the music festival at J-K's Baramulla (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Local youth turned up in large numbers for the Shame-e-Sufiyana musical show organised by the Indian army at the Thimayya hall at Baramulla in North Kashmir on Sunday. Celebrating the power of Kashmiri music, the day-long event had the famous Kashmiri trio "IBM" -- Irfan, Bilal and Mehmeet-- mesmerizing the audience with their performances.

The daylong event also showcased the potential of a host of young and budding talents invited from various colleges and institutes of the Baramulla district. Speaking on the occasion, GOC Dagger Division complimented the artists for their wonderful renditions. The GOC also congratulated the musicians for carrying forward the rich heritage of Kashmiri music. The event witnessed extensive audience accolades on every performance by the artists.

Local youth turned up in large numbers to be part of the celebrations and appreciated this step taken by the Indian army as these types of programmes will bridge the gap between 'Awaam' and 'Jawan'. "I was the host of this event. The audience enjoyed it to the fullest. We are really grateful to our Indian army for organizing this festival. I pray that these kinds of events keep raking place," said Shala Munazah, a local RJ.

"You know that there is the Sufi culture in the air of Kashmir. The purpose was to bring youth to positivity as youth is getting involved in the drugs addiction," said a local resident. "I am thankful to RR for organizing this beautiful evening. When the artists performed in the event, we got to know that how enriched the valley is with talent. We motivate the young people of the Valley to come forward and engage in these kinds of festivals," said a local resident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021