Kangana Ranaut files FIR against man who threatened her over 26/11 post

Actor Kangana Ranaut has filed an FIR at the Manali Police Station against a man who has threatened her for her Facebook post referring to the 26/11 incident, confirmed Kullu Superintendent of Police Gurdev Sharma.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-11-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 21:49 IST
Kangana Ranaut (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
"Kangana Ranaut already comes under the Y+ category, so security has been provided to her by the district police. CRPF security personnel have also been deployed," he added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

