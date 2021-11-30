Kangana Ranaut files FIR against man who threatened her over 26/11 post
Actor Kangana Ranaut has filed an FIR at the Manali Police Station against a man who has threatened her for her Facebook post referring to the 26/11 incident, confirmed Kullu Superintendent of Police Gurdev Sharma.
ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-11-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 21:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Actor Kangana Ranaut has filed an FIR at the Manali Police Station against a man who has threatened her for her Facebook post referring to the 26/11 incident, confirmed Kullu Superintendent of Police Gurdev Sharma.
"Kangana Ranaut already comes under the Y+ category, so security has been provided to her by the district police. CRPF security personnel have also been deployed," he added.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CRPF
- Kullu Superintendent
- Sharma
- Kangana Ranaut
Advertisement
ALSO READ
CRPF sends 2 women platoons to Lakshadweep
2 CRPF personnel injured in grenade attack in J-K's Palhalan now 'out of danger'
ATS arrests 3 including CRPF jawan for supplying ammo to Maoists
SC directs MHA to provide two additional CRPF companies in Tripura to ensure free, fair civic polls
199 terrorists active in Kashmir Valley at present: CRPF