Southern Naval Command organises band concert to commemorate Navy Day

As a part of Navy Week celebrations 2021 and to commemorate the glorious victory of India in the 1971 war, a Navy band symphonic concert was organised by the Southern Naval Command Band led by Lieutenant Commander Pradeep Kumar, Command Musician Officer at Sagarika Auditorium, Naval Base, Kochi on Friday.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 03-12-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 22:10 IST
A visual from the event. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As a part of Navy Week celebrations 2021 and to commemorate the glorious victory of India in the 1971 war, a Navy band symphonic concert was organised by the Southern Naval Command Band led by Lieutenant Commander Pradeep Kumar, Command Musician Officer at Sagarika Auditorium, Naval Base, Kochi on Friday. The band played a variety of repertoire ranging from western classical, Indian classical, military martial music, marches, musicals, vocals from Hollywood and Bollywood songs, instrumental music on saxophone including patriotic music.

Vice Admiral MA Hampiholi AVSM, NM, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Southern Naval Command hosted the event and Arif Mohammad Khan, the Governor of Kerala presided over the event as the chief guest who conveyed his Gratitude to all the Naval personnel on the eve of Navy Day. The songs were specially put together to thank and pay homage to the heroes of the 1971 war which enthralled the audience present at the venue. A photo exhibition was also organised showcasing the activities undertaken by the Southern Naval Command during the past year including HADR operations, rescue missions, Samudra Setu, Green initiatives and photos of the 1971 war leading to 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh'. (ANI)

