Left Menu

ED summons Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Panama Papers leak case

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in connection with the Panama Papers Leak case, sources said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2021 12:20 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 12:20 IST
ED summons Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Panama Papers leak case
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in connection with the Panama Papers Leak case, sources said. The agency asked Aishwarya to appear before the investigators here in Delhi today. The actress, however, requested another date from the ED to join the investigation.

The agency needs to record the statement of the 48-year-old actress in the case over allegations of stashing wealth abroad under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999. Sources in the agency informed that she was summoned earlier too but she could not appear and sought next dates at least two times.

The Panama Papers pertain to leaked documents that point towards fraud and tax evasion by many individuals and corporate entities across the world. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's name featured in the list of 500 Indians who were named in the massive leak of 11.5 million tax documents exposing their secret offshore dealings. "The Panama Papers" case is a sprawling investigation spanning millions of documents stolen and leaked to the media in 2016, which involve allegations that the world's rich and powerful set up offshore accounts or shell companies to avoid taxes.

Over 300 Indians were said to be part of the Panama Papers. Many Indian celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai were named in this paper leak. All the people were accused of tax fraud.

After the name surfaced in this case, Amitabh had said that he has sent money abroad only under Indian rules. He also denied having any affiliation with the companies that appeared in the Panama Papers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
2
Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epilepsy

Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epileps...

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai; France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID - minister and more

World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai;...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL-New protocols introduced to curb spread of COVID-19; Boxing-Paul wins Woodley rematch with sixth round stoppage and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL-New protocols introduced to curb spread of COVID-19...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021