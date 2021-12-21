Left Menu

Panama Papers leak case: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returns to Mumbai after appearing before ED

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returned to Mumbai last night after appearing before Enforcement Directorate in Delhi in connection with the Panama Papers leak case.

Panama Papers leak case: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returns to Mumbai after appearing before ED
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reaches Mumbai last night (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returned to Mumbai last night after appearing before Enforcement Directorate in Delhi in connection with the Panama Papers leak case. The Enforcement Directorate on Monday questioned Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for nearly 5 hours in the Panama Papers leak case.

She deposed before the investigators following the summons issued by the federal agency against her to join the probe. The ED recorded the statement of the 48-year-old actor in the case over allegations of stashing wealth abroad under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999. She had earlier submitted records on the foreign payments under investigation.

The ED had issued notices to the Bachchan family asking them to explain their foreign remittances since 2004 under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) of the Reserve Bank of India. Sources in the agency informed that Aishwarya was summoned earlier too but she could not appear and sought next dates at least two times. (ANI)

