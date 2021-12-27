Left Menu

Aiming to promote tourism in Kerala, actor Mammootty inaugurates Beypore water fest in Kozhikode

In a bid to promote tourism, the Kerala tourism department organised the Beypore water fest in Kozhikode which was virtually inaugurated by South Indian actor Mammootty on Sunday.

ANI | Kozhikode (Kerala) | Updated: 27-12-2021 07:37 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 07:37 IST
Aiming to promote tourism in Kerala, actor Mammootty inaugurates Beypore water fest in Kozhikode
Actor Mammootty inaugurates Beypore water fest in Kozhikode (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to promote tourism, the Kerala tourism department organised the Beypore water fest in Kozhikode which was virtually inaugurated by South Indian actor Mammootty on Sunday. South Indian actor Mammootty inaugurated the event virtually on Sunday.

The four-day event consists of various events like Kayaking, rod fishing, net throwing, boat racing etc. besides other programs like food fest, Ganamela etc. District collector Tej Lohit Reddy flagged off a cycle rally earlier as an announcement of the fest.

The event is mainly being held at Beypore marina and Chaliyar river. The Beypore water fest will culminate on December 29. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

 United Kingdom
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe

Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from ...

 Global
3
RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

 India
4
COVID-19: Night curfew in Karnataka for 10 days from December 28

COVID-19: Night curfew in Karnataka for 10 days from December 28

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021