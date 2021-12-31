Left Menu

Veteran Malayalam actor GK Pillai passes away at 97

Veteran Malayalam actor G K Pillai passed away in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. He was 97. He was undergoing treatment for age-related ailments.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 31-12-2021 12:32 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 12:32 IST
Veteran Malayalam actor GK Pillai passes away at 97
GK Pillai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Veteran Malayalam actor G K Pillai passed away in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. He was 97. He was undergoing treatment for age-related ailments. Pillai, a native of Idava, had acted in more than 325 films and in many television serials. He started acting in films after serving in the Army for 12 years. He was active in film and television acting for 65 years.

His first film was Snehaseema' (1954) and later he forayed into television serials with 'Kadamattathu Kathanar' his first serial. His memorable character in 'Kunkumapoovu' made him popular among TV viewers. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has expressed condolence over his death. (ANI)

