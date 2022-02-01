Debt ridden weaver's family die by suicide in Andhra's Krishna

After failing to repay loans taken at high interest rates, three members of a weaver's family in Andhra Pradesh's Pedana in Krishna district hanged themselves at their home, the police said on Tuesday. The deceased have been identified as Padmanabham, 52, his wife Naga Leelavathi, 45, and their son Raja Nagendra, 24.

A case in the matter has been registered and the bodies of the deceased have been shifted to a government hospital for autopsy. Pedana Sub Inspector, T. Murali reached the crime spot and started the investigation.

Speaking to ANI over the phone, the police official said, "Three people including Kasam Padmanabham, 52, his wife Naga Leelavathi, 45, and their son Raja Nagendra, 24 committed suicide by hanging due to financial problems." Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)