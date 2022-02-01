Left Menu

Debt ridden weaver's family die by suicide in Andhra's Krishna

After failing to repay loans taken at high interest rates, three members of a weaver's family in Andhra Pradesh's Pedana in Krishna district hanged themselves at their home, the police said on Tuesday.

ANI | Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 01-02-2022 16:39 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 16:39 IST
Debt ridden weaver's family die by suicide in Andhra's Krishna
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After failing to repay loans taken at high interest rates, three members of a weaver's family in Andhra Pradesh's Pedana in Krishna district hanged themselves at their home, the police said on Tuesday. The deceased have been identified as Padmanabham, 52, his wife Naga Leelavathi, 45, and their son Raja Nagendra, 24.

A case in the matter has been registered and the bodies of the deceased have been shifted to a government hospital for autopsy. Pedana Sub Inspector, T. Murali reached the crime spot and started the investigation.

Speaking to ANI over the phone, the police official said, "Three people including Kasam Padmanabham, 52, his wife Naga Leelavathi, 45, and their son Raja Nagendra, 24 committed suicide by hanging due to financial problems." Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
2
New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outburst

New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outb...

 United States
3
Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

 Global
4
Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022