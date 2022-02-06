Left Menu

Lata Mangeshkar's demise an irreparable loss: J P Nadda

The BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday said that the demise of Lata Mangeshkar is an irreparable loss to the entire art world.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2022 11:20 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 11:20 IST
Lata Mangeshkar. (Image Source-Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI
The BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday said that the demise of Lata Mangeshkar is an irreparable loss to the entire art world. He tweeted, "The demise of 'Swarkokila' Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar Ji, who resides in the heart of every music lover, is heartbreaking. It is an irreparable loss to the entire art world."

Nadda offered condolences to the family members of Lata Mangeshkar and also her fans. Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at an age of 92 years. The megastar was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. While she had recovered from COVID-19, Mangeshkar was put on ventilator support after her conditions worsened on Saturday. She passed away at 8.12 am today.

Mangeshkar was an Indian playback singer and occasional music composer and was popularly known as "Nightingale of India" for her melodious voice. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

