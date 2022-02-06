Lata Mangeshkar passes away: Chief Ministers of various states pay tributes

Tributes pour in from chief ministers of various states after legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last in Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on Sunday. Paying tribute to the singing icon, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that the 'Melody Queen of India' leaves a void in our collective consciousness.

"Deeply saddened to know about the passing away of legendary singer #LataMangeshkar. The 'Melody Queen of India' leaves a void in our collective consciousness. She will live through her melody for eternity. My thoughts & prayers are with the bereaved family & her countless fans," he tweeted. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed his condolences saying, "Swara Nightingale, 'Bharat Ratna' Respected Lata Mangeshkar ji's demise is an extremely sad and irreparable loss to the art world."

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also condoled Lata's death and said "Received sad news about the demise of Swar Kokila Lata Mangeshkar ji. With his singing in more than thirty languages, he has recorded notes all over the world. India has lost a gem today. May God give strength to his family members and loved ones. Peace" Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in his condolence message, said that Lata Mangeshkar was an unparalleled musician who conquered the hearts of the world with her melodious voice.

Expressing condolences, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted, "Deeply saddened to know about the passing away of legendary singer Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar ji. She was the melodious voice of India, who dedicated her life to enriching Indian music in her more than 7 decades-long rich contribution. Her demise is a great loss to the world of music." Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said that Lata Mangeshkar's death is an irreparable loss to the nation.

"Lata Mangeshkar Ji's passing away is an irreparable loss to the nation. I am really saddened on her demise. I pray to God to give courage to her family and her fans to bear this loss," Dhami told ANI. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee said she felt grateful that Lata Mangeshkar held Bengal and the artistes of the East so dear to her heart and so integral to her magnificent world of music.

"I pay my heart-felt tribute to the departed icon of India, Bharatratna Lata Mangeshkar. While offering my sincerest condolences to her family and the billions of admirers that she leaves behind all over the world, I express my deepest sadness at the demise of the genius that the Nightingale of India truly was," Banerjee tweeted. "Like all her fans and followers across the planet, I was also mesmerized by her voice and renderings, and felt grateful that she held Bengal and the artistes of the East so dear to her heart and so integral to her magnificent world of music," she said another tweet.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray paid homage to Lata Mangeshkar and said with her demise, an era has come to an end. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed his condolence and said, "Lata didi (Lata Mangeshkar) without you the songs and music of this country are incomplete. No one can ever fill your gap. The goddess of music will always worship you".

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said her melodious voice will continue to echo for eternity. "Deeply anguished to know that Lata Mangeshkar ji is no more with us. Her melodious voice will continue to echo for eternity. May her soul rest in peace," Reddy tweeted.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said Mangeshkar's songs and spirit will live on in the hearts & minds forever. "India grieves the demise of great #LataDidi, most loved, most adored and a kind human being who touched a billion hearts with her captivating voice. Her passing away marks the end of an era, but her songs & spirit will live on in the hearts & minds forever," Sarma tweeted.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that the death of Lata Mangeshkar is the end of an era of music in India. "The death of the great Lata Mangeshkar ji is the end of an era of music in India. Her melodious voice will forever be immortal among all of us and in the whole world. Praying to the Lord to place the departed soul at His feet. Om Shanti," Kejriwal tweeted.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92 years. The megastar had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. Though having recovered from COVID, the singer was put on ventilator support after her condition worsened on Saturday.

Last rites with full State honours of Lata Mangeshkar will be performed on Sunday at 6:30 pm in at Shivaji Park Mumbai. The mortal remains of the singer will be taken from the hospital at 12.30 to her home Prabhu Kunj. Her mortal remains will be there till 3 pm. Earlier, the Central Government announced the two-day national mourning to be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar.

Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, said today, "It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar at 8:12 am. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post-COVID-19." Mangeshkar was an Indian playback singer and occasional music composer and was popularly known as "Nightingale of India" for her melodious voice.

Born on September 28, 1929, she began her career in the year 1942 at the age of 13. In a career spanning over seven decades, the melody queen recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films. She had sung songs in over thirty-six regional Indian languages and foreign languages. In 2001, in recognition of her contributions to the nation, she was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour and is only the second vocalist, after MS Subbulakshmi, to receive this honour.

She's also the recipient of three National Film Awards among many other honours she received during the span of her career. 'Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon', 'Babul Pyare', Lag Ja Gale Se Phir' among others are some of her iconic songs. Mangeshkar is survived by four younger siblings- Asha Bhosle, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar and Meena Mangeshkar. (ANI)

