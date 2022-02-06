Lata Mangeshkar was symbol of affection and humanity: JP Nadda

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Sunday paid heartfelt tributes to the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, saying that she was the symbol of affection and humanity. Addressing a public rally in Uttarkashi, Nadda said that the nation is in mourning due to the demise of Lata Mangeshkar.

"Today we all have received the sad news. Our Lata Didi is no longer with us. On behalf of all of us, I pay my heartfelt tributes, with prayers that her soul rests in peace and her family gets the strength to deal with the loss. Lata ji was not only a great artist, she was a symbol of affection and humanity. The country is in mourning," said Nadda. Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92 years. She had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Though having recovered from COVID, the singer was put on ventilator support after her conditions worsened on Saturday. Last rites with full State honours of the legendary singer will be performed on Sunday at 6:30 pm at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

The Central Government has also announced the two-day national mourning to be observed in the memory of Lata Mangeshkar. Born on September 28, 1929, she began her career in the year 1942 at the age of 13. In a career spanning over seven decades, the melody queen recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films. She had sung songs in over 36 Indian and foreign languages.

She was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 2001. She was only the second vocalist after MS Subbulakshmi to receive Bharat Ratna. She's also the recipient of three National Film Awards among many other honours. 'Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon', 'Babul Pyare', Lag Ja Gale Se Phir' among others are some of her iconic songs.

Mangeshkar is survived by four younger siblings- Asha Bhosle, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar and Meena Mangeshkar. (ANI)

