I am devastated, says Alka Yagnik on Lata Mangeshkar's demise

Singer Alka Yagnik consoled the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Sunday and said that she is devastated.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 17:47 IST
Singer Alka Yagnik (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Condoling the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar singer Alka Yagnik said that she is 'devastated'. Bharat Ratan awardee Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92 years on Sunday.

Singer Alka Yagnik would not be able to attend the last rites of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar as she is currently out of the country. Speaking to ANI, Alka Yagnik said, "I'm out of the country presently. Also in no frame of mind to talk just yet about this. I am devastated. This is personal grief for me."

Condoling the veteran singer's demise, she said, "May my dearest Didi rest in eternal peace. I will be living the rest of my life with her voice, and with the invaluable moments I shared with her, with every breath I take." Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92. She had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Though having recovered from COVID, the singer was put on ventilator support after her conditions worsened on Saturday. The last rites with full State honours of the legendary singer will be performed on Sunday at 6:30 pm at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. (ANI)

