Lata Mangeshkar's song 'Ae mere watan ke logo' leaves all teary-eyed: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday paid tribute to the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and said that all those who listen to her song 'Ae mere watan ke logo' are left teary-eyed.

06-02-2022
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Image Credit: ANI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday paid tribute to the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and said that all those who listen to her song 'Ae mere watan ke logo' are left teary-eyed. Addressing a public gathering in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur Assembly constituency, Singh said, "When anyone listens to Lata Ji's song 'Ae mere watan ke logo, zara aankh mein bhar lo paani', then it is very natural for them to be teary-eyed. I, on behalf of all, pay tribute to her."

The Central Government has also announced the two-day national mourning to be observed in the memory of Lata Mangeshkar. Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at 92. She had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Though having recovered from COVID, the iconic singer was put on ventilator support after her conditions worsened on Saturday. The last rites of the legendary singer will be performed at 6.30 pm on Sunday at Shivaji Park in Mumbai with full State honours. (ANI)

