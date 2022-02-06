Tripura mulls introducing music awards named after Lata Mangeshkar

Tripura may introduce music awards for local artists in the name of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday said, "The decision to introduce an award or recognition in the name of Lata Mangeshkar is under consideration."

"I can't make decisions on my own. There is an information and cultural affairs department to look after these issues. Besides, I have to consult with my cabinet colleagues. Since there is the public sentiment associated with her name, we shall surely consider the matter," Deb said. The legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who ruled the hearts of music lovers for decades through her soulful voice breathed her last on Sunday morning in a Maharashtra hospital.

After paying floral tribute to a portrait of Lata Mangeshkar at his official residence, the chief minister said, "Lata Mangeshkar was an institution of music. She was amongst the leading figures in the music industry as well as the cultural field of the country." Deb said that he is deeply saddened by Mangeshkar's demise and extended his gratitude to her for redefining Indian music.

"I am deeply saddened to hear the news of her demise and extend my gratitude towards her for redefining Indian music," he said. The chief minister recalled his childhood of listening to Lata Mangeshkar's songs and urged artists of the state to follow in her footsteps.

"I grew up listening to the classic duets of Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar composed by either RD Barman or SD Barman and urged the artists of the state to follow in the footsteps of late Lata Mangeshkar," he said. Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92. The megastar was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Meanwhile, two-day national mourning will be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar. The national flag will also fly at half-mast for two days, as a mark of respect, and she was given a State funeral. Mangeshkar was an Indian playback singer and occasional music composer popularly known as the "Nightingale of India" for her melodious voice.

Born on September 28, 1929, she began her career in the year 1942 at the age of 13. In a career spanning over seven decades, the melody queen recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films. She had sung songs in over 36 regional Indian languages and foreign languages. (ANI)

