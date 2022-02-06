Budget Session: Rajya Sabha to be adjourned for an hour on Monday as tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

In the ongoing Budget Session of the Parliament, Rajya Sabha will be adjourned for an hour on February 7 as a mark of respect to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. The House will be adjourned after giving an obituary to the veteran singer in the Upper House.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92. She had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. Though having recovered from COVID, the singer was put on ventilator support after her conditions worsened on Saturday.

The last rites with full State honours of the legendary singer were performed on Sunday at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Born on September 28, 1929, she began her career in 1942 at the age of 13. In a career spanning over seven decades, the melody queen recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films. She recorded her songs in over 36 regional Indian and foreign languages.

She was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour in 2001. She was only the second vocalist, after MS Subbulakshmi, to receive Bharat Ratna. She was also the recipient of three National Film Awards among many other honours. 'Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon', 'Babul Pyare', Lag Ja Gale Se Phir' among others are some of her iconic songs. Mangeshkar is survived by four younger siblings- Asha Bhosle, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar and Meena Mangeshkar. (ANI)

