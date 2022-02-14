NewsOnAir Radio Live-stream popular worldwide, including in China: Centre

The Centre on Monday said the latest NewsOnAir global ranking of countries for top All India Radio live-streams on NewsOnAir App reveals that multiple All India Radio services, including 'FM Gold Delhi' broadcasting from the Indian capital, are quite popular in China. In a press release, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said, "In the latest rankings of top countries in the world (excluding India) where All India Radio live-streams on NewsOnAir App are most popular, United States, Canada and Australia continue to top the charts."

Among the top All India Radio streams globally (excluding India), Vividh Bharati National is the most heard All India Radio service globally, the Ministry said. "More than 240 Radio Services of All India Radio are live-streamed on NewsOnAir App, Prasar Bharati's official App. These All India Radio Streams on NewsOnAir App have a large number of listeners not just in India, but globally, in more than 85 countries," the Ministry said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)