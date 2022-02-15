Left Menu

Sansad TV's YouTube channel 'compromised', to be restored soon

YouTube channel of Sansad TV got compromised due to unauthorized activities including live streaming on this channel by some "scamsters" on Tuesday, said Sansad TV, which broadcasts live proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

As per the official statement, the channel name has been changed to "Ethereum" by the attacker. However, the channel will be restored soon.

"YouTube Channel of Sansad TV got compromised due to unauthorized activities by some scamsters on 15 February 2022 (Tuesday 01:00 a.m.) including live streaming on this Channel. Also, the Channel name has been changed to "Ethereum" by the attacker. However, Sansad TV's Social Media Team promptly worked on it and got the Sansad TV Channel restored by early morning at around 0345 hours," Sansad TV said in a press release. Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), the nodal agency for responding to cyber security incidents in India, has also reported the above incident and alerted Sansad TV.

"However, later on, YouTube has started fixing the security threats permanently and it shall be restored ASAP," read the release. Sansad Television was launched on September 15 last year after merging Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV.

