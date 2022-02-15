Left Menu

Nandamuri family thanks CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for naming Krishna district in name of former CM Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao

Family members and close relatives of the Nandamuri family from Nimmakuru village met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Camp office here on Tuesday.

Nandamuri family thanks CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for naming Krishna district in name of former CM Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao
Nandamuri family thanked the CM for naming Krishna district in the name of former Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao as promised during elections.

Minister for Civil Supplies Kodali Venkateswara Rao (Nani), Pamarru Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) K Anil Kumar, Nandamuri Peda Venkateswara Rao, Nandamuri Jayasurya, Chigurupati Murali, along with locals, were also present at the meeting. (ANI)

