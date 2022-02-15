Left Menu

Void in our world of music: Mamata Banerjee condoles Sandhya Mukhopadhyay's demise

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the demise of singer Sandhya Mukhopadhyay on Tuesday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 15-02-2022 22:44 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 22:43 IST
Void in our world of music: Mamata Banerjee condoles Sandhya Mukhopadhyay's demise
Sandhya Mukhopadhyay. (ANI/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the demise of singer Sandhya Mukhopadhyay on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "Deeply saddened that Geetashree Sandhya Mukhopadhyay, the queen of melody in Bengal, is no more. Her departure creates an eternal void in our world of music and in the hearts of millions of her followers here and in the diaspora."

In another tweet the CM wrote, "I used to look upto her as my elder sister and this is a grave personal loss to me. She used to be the moving spirit in our Sangeet Akademi and we had conferred upon her Bangabibhushan (2011), Sangeet Mahasamman ( 2012) etc." Legendary Bengali singer Sandhya Mukherjee passed away on Tuesday evening following a massive cardiac attack. She was 90. Sandhya Mukherjee had been unwell for the past few days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAS officer Vineet Joshi assigned charge of CBSE

IAS officer Vineet Joshi assigned charge of CBSE

 India
2
NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

 India
3
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
4
This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022