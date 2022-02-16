Political leaders mourn demise of Bappi Lahiri, hail him as legendary musician

Left Menu

Political leaders cutting across the political spectrum paid rich tributes to the legendary singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, who passed away on Tuesday night

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2022 13:48 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 13:48 IST
Bappi Lahiri . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Political leaders cutting across the political spectrum paid rich tributes to the legendary singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, who passed away on Tuesday night West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said that "Bappi Da's mesmerizing musical compositions were loved by all".

"Sad news- legendary musician Bappi Lahiri ji is no more. Born at Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, Bappi Da's music impressed fans all over. He will be remembered for his mesmerizing musical compositions which are loved by people of all ages. Condolences to family and fans. Om Shanti Om," he tweeted. Remembering the boy from North Bengal who rose to all-India fame and success, "Bangabibhushan" Bappi Lahiri, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "Shocked to hear about the untimely demise of legendary singer and music composer. A boy from our North Bengal rose to all-India fame and success by the dint of his sheer talent and hard work, and made us proud by his musical contributions."

"We had conferred on him our highest state civilian award "Bangabibhushan" and will continue to remember the genius. My sincere condolences," she added. Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said he'd miss the unique style, legendary voice, and and music of "Bappi Da". "Your legendary voice and music will forever live on Bappi Lahiri ji. Your music transcended generations and was loved across the world. Bappi Da's unique style will be greatly missed. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," tweeted Thakur.

Terming Bappi Lahiri's demise as a great loss to the music world, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "Received the sad news of the demise of famous singer and composer Bappi Lahiri ji. Bappi Da's passing is a great loss to the music world. May God give place to the departed soul at his feet and give strength to the family members and their loved ones to bear this loss." Bappi Lahiri had developed a chest infection and was being treated for the ailment earlier this year. He was discharged from Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital on February 15. However, his condition worsened, and he was brought back to the hospital.

He breathed his last at around 11.45 pm on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Mumbai Police has beefed up security outside Bappi Lahiri's residence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

