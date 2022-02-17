Left Menu

Bappi Lahiri's son returns from US for his father's last rites

Popular singing legend Bappi Lahiri's son Bappa Lahiri has returned from the US with his family for carrying out his father's last rites.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-02-2022 05:41 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 05:41 IST
Bappi Lahiri's son returns from US for his father's last rites
Bappi Lahiri's son Bappa Lahiri returns from the US with his family (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Popular singing legend Bappi Lahiri's son Bappa Lahiri has returned from the US with his family for carrying out his father's last rites. Bappi Lahiri' last rites will be performed on Thursday in Mumbai, according to a statement released by the family.

Veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri passed away on Wednesday at the age of 69 in Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital. His doctor Deepak Namjoshi confirmed the news of his demise. According to the doctor, the 'Disco Dancer' hitmaker died last night due to multiple health issues.

"He had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home, following which he was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) last night," Dr Deepak Namjoshi said yesterday. After hearing about Bappi Lahiri's demise, several fans took to social media and paid tribute to the legendary singer.

Bappi Lahiri was hospitalised in April last year as well after he had tested positive for coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

 Global
2
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
3
New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

 Germany
4
UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022