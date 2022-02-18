Left Menu

Rajnish Seth appointed as new Maharashtra DGP

Rajnish Seth has been appointed as the new Director-General of Police of Maharashtra on Friday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-02-2022 22:17 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 22:17 IST
Rajnish Seth, new Maharashtra DGP (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajnish Seth has been appointed as the new Director-General of Police of Maharashtra on Friday. Seth has replaced Sanjay Pandey who held the additional charge of the Maharashtra DGP post.

Seth, a 1988-batch IPS officer is currently serving as the Director-General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). Rajnish Seth's appointment came after the Bombay High Court rapped the Maharashtra government earlier this month for favoring acting DGP Sanjay Pandey out of the way. The court had directed the state government to appoint the new DGP by February 21. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

