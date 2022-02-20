Assam: Massive fire breaks out in Bokajan market area in Karbi Anglong
A massive fire broke out in the market area of Bokajan in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Sunday.
ANI | Karbi Anglong (Assam) | Updated: 20-02-2022 16:33 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 16:33 IST
A massive fire broke out in the market area of Bokajan in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Sunday. It is suspected that the fire broke out due to a short circuit. Fire tenders reached the spot.
No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
