Assam: Massive fire breaks out in Bokajan market area in Karbi Anglong

A massive fire broke out in the market area of Bokajan in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Sunday.

ANI | Karbi Anglong (Assam) | Updated: 20-02-2022 16:33 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 16:33 IST
A massive fire broke out in the market area of Bokajan in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Sunday. It is suspected that the fire broke out due to a short circuit. Fire tenders reached the spot.

No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

