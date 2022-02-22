Left Menu

Plea against 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' in Bombay HC to change title ahead of release

A petition has been filed by Congress leader in the Bombay High Court (HC) appealing to change the name of the film Gangubai Kathiawadi today.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-02-2022 15:21 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 15:21 IST
A petition has been filed by Congress leader in the Bombay High Court (HC) appealing to change the name of the film Gangubai Kathiawadi today. Before the release of the film by producer-director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, it has been taken to Bombay HC by Congress' Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Amin Patel, alleging that it misrepresents Kamathipura area as a red-light area and maligns the name of the Kathiawadi community.

The HC will hear the plea on Wednesday. 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', which is helmed by ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent, celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district.

The film marks Alia Bhatt's first collaboration with Bhansali. 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' film had its international premiere at the Berlin Film Festival and will be released in theatres on February 25. (ANI)

