Left Menu

Bombay HC dismisses pleas against movie 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Bombay High Court on Wednesday dismissed two petitions against the Alia Bhatt-starrer movie 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and disposed off another petition against it.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-02-2022 16:59 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 16:59 IST
Bombay HC dismisses pleas against movie 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'
Actor Alia Bhatt in movie Gangubai Kathiawadi (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bombay High Court on Wednesday dismissed two petitions against Alia Bhatt-starrer movie 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and disposed off another petition against it. The dismissed petitions include the one filed by Congress MLA Amin Patel. The High Court has disposed off the petition of Hiten Mehta.

The film directed by ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, landed in a legal soup after Congress MLA Amin Patel on Tuesday filed a petition in Bombay High Court to change the name of the film, alleging it misrepresents Kamathipura as a red-light area while showing the Kathiawadi community in poor light. Meanwhile, actor Alia Bhatt in her latest conversation with ANI, opened up about how she deals with such controversies.

"Neither any controversy nor any comment bothers me. I don't think anything bothers me beyond a point. Of course, I feel like there's a certain novelty that just a part of a film holds...whether the film is a good film or a bad film ..that doesn't matter. The audience makes the final decision after watching the film... Anything that happens before or after can't really change the fate," Alia told ANI while promoting her movie in the national capital on Tuesday. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent and celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district.

The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on February 25. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global
3
Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A+ & NBA accreditations

Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A...

 India
4
Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', says study

Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', ...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022