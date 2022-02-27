ICCR to host musical event with 175 artists, musicians from 9 states

Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' will bring together 175 artists and musicians from 25 groups across different states of India in a musical extravaganza in the national capital. "Union minister of state for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi will inaugurate the cultural evening while 70-75 ambassadors and diplomats are expected to attend the event," Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, President of ICCR, said on Sunday.

The musical event will showcase the glorious history of India's culture and achievements in the countdown to the 75th anniversary of independence. The cultural evening will witness the confluence of various Indian dance and music performances highlighting their distinct nuances and inherent similarities, the President of ICCR told ANI. He further added that musicians, singers and dancers who will be participating in the programme are from nine states of India -- Rajasthan, Manipur, Orissa, West Bengal, Nagaland, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Punjab.

"As the evening will unroll, traditional dance and music will be performed which will witness performances of Hojagiri from Tripura; Kathak and Dindigul Drums from Tamil Nadu; Theyyam, Margam Kali and Chenda Drums from Kerala; Gair and Kalbeliya from Rajasthan; Charukala and Kathak from Uttar Pradesh; Odissi, Goti Pua, Mayurbunj Chhau and Sarai Kela Chhau from Orissa; Baul from Bengal and Bhangra from Punjab," said Sahasrabuddhe. Musicians who will be dazzling with their performances include Shyopat and the Bagpipers, Dadi Pudumjee (Dadi Puppets), Shameem Puppeteer, Arushi Asgaonkar, Ashwati Parmeswaran, Rachna Yadavand group and Gulabo Sapera group, added Sahasrabuddhe.

The grand finale of the programme will be a celebration of Bollywood music and dance performed by famous and veteran singer Usha Uthup, who will lead with a medley of famous movie songs, and dancers from Gilles Bollywood Dancers, he added. Regarding the event, Sahasrabuddhe said, "Some of the values and ideas that have been woven into the audio-visual elements of various segments of the programme include the idea of independence, celebrating unsung heroes, 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', resurgent India, innovation and design and craftsmanship."

The 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is a 75-week-long countdown celebration journey that started on March 12, 2021, and will end with the celebration of India's 75th anniversary of Independence on August 15, 2023. (ANI)

