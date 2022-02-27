Left Menu

Karnataka CM lays foundation stone for film star Ambarish's Memorial

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday performed the Bhoomi Puja for a memorial of late film star Ambarish at Kanteerava Studio here.

27-02-2022
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday performed the Bhoomi Puja for a memorial of late film star Ambarish at Kanteerava Studio here. Bommai, in his address after performing the Bhoomi Puja for Ambarish's memorial at Kanteerava Studio, said, "I used to call Ambarish as Ambarish only. It is the same even now. Ours is a 40-year-old friendship. We used to eat and roam around together, did usual things and also unusual things," Bommai said recalling his association with Ambarish.

"Ambarish's life is like an open book. He lived on his own terms. One who lives according to his own terms and his conscience is the real hero. Ambarish never compromised with his conscience. It was God's gift. He was born with leadership qualities. Though he started his cinema career as a villain, he emerged as a superhero as he was a born hero," he further said. Bommai also said he was a friendly man who was ready to do anything for friendship and had a special affection for the poor and farmers.

Expressing his grief at the demise of Kannada film icons Dr Rajkumar, Vishnuvardhan, Shankarnag, and Puneeth Rajkumar, Bommai said that a memorial for Puneeth would be built soon. The date for presenting the 'Karnataka Ratna' award to Puneeth would be announced. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

