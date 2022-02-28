Left Menu

Delhi HC refuses to entertain plea seeking title change of movie 'Prithviraj'

The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to entertain a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking change in title name of Yash Raj Films' upcoming movie "Prithviraj" which stars Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar in the lead roles.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2022 13:32 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 13:32 IST
Delhi HC refuses to entertain plea seeking title change of movie 'Prithviraj'
Poster of 'Prithviraj' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to entertain a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking change in title name of Yash Raj Films' upcoming movie "Prithviraj" which stars Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar in the lead roles. The Bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Neena Bansal Krishna after hearing the submission allowed the petitioner to withdraw the plea.

The Petitioner submitted that Prithviraj was a great emperor and using the movie title 'Prithviraj' hurts the sentiments of society. The Plea suggested that the title name of the movie should be "Great Emperor Prithviraj Chauhan".

Petitioner Rashtriya Pravasi Parishad, through their lawyer, submitted that using the great warrior's name without respectful prefixes is contrary to the Cinematograph Act. According to the information available, the upcoming movie is a biopic of legendary warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan. The story revolves around the First Battle Of Tarain led by Prithviraj Chauhan.

The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on June 10. Recently, Akshay Kumar took to Instagram and shared the release update with his followers, and dropped a few new posters of the film.

For his character of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, Akshay wrote, "Parakram mein Arjun, pratiksha mein bhishma, aise mahaan samrat Prithviraj Chauhan ki bhumika karna ka saubhagya jevan mein kabhi kabhi milta hai. A role of a lifetime. Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan arriving in cinemas on 10th June in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
3
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022