J-K: Mega fashion show held in Srinagar

A mega fashion show was organised at Srinagar's City Mall on Monday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 01-03-2022 02:42 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 02:42 IST
Visuals from fashion show held in Srinagar on Monday. Image Credit: ANI
A mega fashion show was organised at Srinagar's City Mall on Monday. The show "Kashmir Ethnic Walk" was organised by All JK Youth Society in association with SRB style. The show witnessed the grand participation of many models. Besides traditional Kashmiri attire, the fashion show showcased western outfits.

Sufi dance was also performed during the event. All JK Youth Society president Sajid Yousuf Shah and fashion designer Shahid Rashid Bhat were present at the show. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

