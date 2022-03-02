Left Menu

Disha Salian death case: Police summon Narayan Rane, his son Nitish

The Malvani police station in Mumbai summoned Union Minister Narayan Rane and BJP MLA Nitish Rane on March 4 and 3 respectively, pertaining to a case registered by Disha Salian, the former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's parents for allegedly spreading rumours against her.

The police have summoned the two BJP leaders for recording statements in a case filed against them by Salian's mother.

The case had been filed under sections 500, 509 of IPC and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.In the FIR copy, Disha's mother alleged that her daughter was defamed by these politicians while she was making statements about late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

