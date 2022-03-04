Left Menu

Probe initiated against MBBS student stuck in Ukraine for being absent from duties of village head

A probe has been ordered against an Indian student stuck in Ukraine for remaining missing from her duties as a head of village Tera Pursauli in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi.

ANI | Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 04-03-2022 16:23 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 16:23 IST
Probe initiated against MBBS student stuck in Ukraine for being absent from duties of village head
Girish Chandra, Panchayat Raj Officer of Hardoi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A probe has been ordered against an Indian student stuck in Ukraine for remaining missing from her duties as a head of village Tera Pursauli in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi. The matter came to light after a video posted by the third-year MBBS student Vaishali Yadav requesting the Indian government for help went viral on social media.

Talking to ANI, Girish Chandra, the Panchayat Raj Officer of Hardoi said that action will be taken against Vaishali once the Assistant Development Officer panchayat submits a report on the matter. "Vaishali Yadav head of Hardoi's village Tera Pursauli is absent from her duties. It has come to light that she has gone for studying MBBS in Ukraine. We've asked ADO panchayat for the report and accordingly, action will be taken," Chandra said.

It is being reported that Vaishali is the daughter of the former block chief. Meanwhile, the Centre under Operation Ganga is making all efforts to evacuate Indian nationals stuck in conflict-hit Ukraine.

According to MoS External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, over 9,000 citizens have been brought back to India from Ukraine so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

 Global
4
Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022