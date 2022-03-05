Left Menu

More qualified, skilled personnel should be deployed to make cyber cell more effective: Uttarakhand DGP

Uttarakhand Director General of Police, Ashok Kumar on Saturday reviewed the campaigns being run by the police headquarters in the state and suggested that more qualified and skilled personnel should be deployed to make the working of the cyber cell more effective.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 05-03-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 18:38 IST
More qualified, skilled personnel should be deployed to make cyber cell more effective: Uttarakhand DGP
Visuals from the meeting (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Director General of Police, Ashok Kumar on Saturday reviewed the campaigns being run by the police headquarters in the state and suggested that more qualified and skilled personnel should be deployed to make the working of the cyber cell more effective. He also said that the preparations related to law and order should be ensured in advance for the success of upcoming festivals, mainly Holi and other fairs.

Kumar, in a video conference, said, "To make the cyber cell working in the districts more effective, they should deploy more qualified, skilled and willing personnel in this cell, and their rights should be increased." He also reviewed the issues regarding abandoned vehicles, nabbing criminals, cyber-crime, e-challans, identifying unknown dead bodies, law and order situations during Uttarakhand election results and forthcoming festivals in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia
2
Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

 Hungary
3
BRIEF-Aeroflot CEO Mikhail Poluboyarinov has left his job - Tass news agency cites source as saying

BRIEF-Aeroflot CEO Mikhail Poluboyarinov has left his job - Tass news agency...

 Global
4
Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022