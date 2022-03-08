Left Menu

Bombay HC dismisses plea to stop release of film 'The Kashmir Files'

Bombay High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking to stop the release of the film 'The Kashmir Files'. The film can now be released on its scheduled date of March 11.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-03-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 18:30 IST
Poster of 'The Kashmir Files' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bombay High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking to stop the release of the film 'The Kashmir Files'. The film can now be released on its scheduled date of March 11. The petition had sought to prevent the release of the movie claiming that it is a "propaganda movie" to hurt the religious sentiments.

'The Kashmir Files' stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi.Helmed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the film revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990. It was earlier slated to release in January but got delayed due to the COVID pandemic. The movie will now hit the theatres on March 11. (ANI)

