We should accept change in our literature, Arjun Ram Meghwal says at Sahityotsav

Sahityotsav, the Festival of Letters of Sahitya Akademi, India's most inclusive literature festival commenced today in New Delhi. Festival of Letters 2022 is being celebrated to commemorate 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

The Festival started today, with the inauguration of Akademi Exhibition by Sri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State for Culture. The Exhibition showcases Akademi's achievements and seminal events held in the previous year.

On the occasion, Sri Arjun Ram Meghwal said literature has been the mirror of our culture ever since we began to think and write, or since human civilization has evolved. The union minister also said "Language is a medium of expression and today in the exhibition we all will see books written in different languages. Our body, mind, intellect and soul are of great importance and as time is changing with new technologies in hand, Sahitya Akademi should also change in accordance with the need of the hour". "We should accept the change in our literature", the Minister added. Shri Meghwal emphasized that the 21st century should be of India and it is our belief that the 21st century will be ours.

26 young writers representing 24 Indian languages recognized by Akademi participated in "The Rise of Young India" event held at the Rabindra Bhavan Lawns from 10.30 a.m. onwards today. Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi, eminent Assamese writer, inaugurated the Meet. Later in the day, reputed publishers and authors representing different Indian languages participated in the "Panel Discussion on Publishing in Indian Languages".

Furthermore, "Tribal Writers' Meet" will be held from 10 a.m. onwards on 11th March 2022 at Rabindra Bhavan Lawns with the representation of 24 tribal languages. Sri Akhone Asgar Ali Basharat, eminent Balti poet will inaugurate the Meet.

The prestigious Sahitya Akademi Awards will be presented to the 24 Award winners at 5.00 p.m on 11th March 2022 and the presentation ceremony will be held at Kamani Auditorium at Copernicus Marg. Dr Bhalchandra Nemade, eminent Marathi poet and critic will be the Chief Guest at the Award Presentation Ceremony. Dr Chandrashekhar Kambar, President, Sahitya Akademi will present the Awards.

All the 24 Award winners will assemble for the "Writers' Meet" at the Rabindra Bhavan Lawns from 10 a.m. onwards on 12th March 2022 to share the creative process they underwent in writing their Award-winning titles. On the same day, a symposium on "Evolution of Plays in India since 1947" will be inaugurated by Sri Bhanu Bharti, eminent theatre personality & Dr Chandrashekhar Kambar, President, Sahitya Akademi will preside at 2.30 pm.

The 3-day National seminar (13 – 15 March) on "Impact of Literature on Indian Independence Movement" will start at Akademi Auditorium on 13th March 2022 at 10.30 a.m. Dr Vishwanath Prasad Tiwari, eminent Hindi writer and Fellow, Sahitya Akademi, will inaugurate & Dr Harish Trivedi, eminent scholar, will deliver the keynote address. 42 eminent scholars from all over country will participate and present papers on various aspects of the impact of literature on Indian independence movement.

On the same day, a symposium on "Fantasy & Science Fiction in Indian Languages since 1947" will be inaugurated by Sri Devendra Mewari, eminent writer at 2.30 p.m. Dr Chandrashekhar Kambar, President, Sahitya Akademi, will confer Sahitya Akademi Fellowship, highest literary honour in India, on JagadguruRamanandacharya Swami Rambhadracharya at 6.00 p,m, in the Rabindra Bhavan Lawns.

A Panel Discussion on "Media & Literature" will be organised at 10.30 a.m. on 14 March 2022. Sri Venudhar Reddy, Director General, All India Radio will inaugurate, Sri Vishwas Patil, eminent Marathi writer, will preside and Sri Rajendra Rao, Literary Editor at Dainik Jagran will be the Guest of Honour. On the same day, the President, Sahitya Akademi, will preside & Dr Vinod Joshi, eminent Gujarati poet will be the Guest of honour at the "Transgender Poets Meet" which will commence at 2.30 p.m.

"Purvottari: North Eastern & Northern Writers' Meet" which will commence at 11 a.m. on 15thMarch 2022. Dr Arun Kamal, eminent Hindi poet will inaugurate & Dr Dhruba Jyoti Borah, eminent Assamese writer will be the Guest of Honour. On the same day, Ms. Mamang Dai, eminent English writer, will inaugurate and Ms. Anita Agnihotri, eminent Bengali poet & writer will deliver keynote address at the symposium on "Literature & Women Empowerment" which will be held at 2.30 p.m.

Akademi's Book Exhibition will be held on all the days of the Festival from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(With Inputs from PIB)