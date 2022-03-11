Left Menu

'The Kashmir Files' film declared tax-free in Haryana

Haryana government on Friday declared that the movie 'The Kashmir Files' will be tax-free in the state.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-03-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 22:21 IST
'The Kashmir Files' film declared tax-free in Haryana
Poster of 'The Kashmir Files' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana government on Friday declared that the movie 'The Kashmir Files' will be tax-free in the state. An official notification issued by the Excise and Taxation Department on Friday stated that the order will remain in force for six months from today.

It also stated that the Government of Haryana has allowed for reimbursement of State GST on entry to an exhibition of the film 'The Kashmir Files' in cinemas theatres of the State from the date of this order subject to conditions. "The cinema theatres/multiplexes shall neither make increase in the amount of entry free nor shall make any change in the capacity of seats of different classes," read the first condition.

As per the order, the registered taxpayer (multiplex/cinema theatres) during the period of reimbursement allowed by this order should not charge State GST from the customers and the tickets will be sold at a price-reducing the amount of State GST. "The tickets sold for entry to an exhibition of the film during the period of this order should bear prominently the words 'State GST not collected by the orders of Government of Haryana'," it read.

"The registered taxpayers of the multiplex/cinema theatre shall file returns and deposit tax on the entry fee charged from the customers on entry to an exhibition of the film 'The Kashmir Files' from its own resources in a similar manner as being deposited for other films," it stated. The state government also said that State GST collected prior to the date of the order or collected after the date of the order shall not be reimbursed.

Separate guidelines are being issued regarding the procedure for reimbursement of State GST, the government said. The order regarding reimbursement of State GST on entry to an exhibition of the film 'The Kashmir Files' in cinemas theatres of the State will be issued separately by Finance Department, Haryana.

'The Kashmir Files' stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi. The film revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 and was released in cinemas on March 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

 Global
4
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022