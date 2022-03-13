Left Menu

'The Kashmir Files' to be screened with maximum possible shows in Goa

'The Kashmir Files' movie will continue to be screened with maximum possible shows, said Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 13-03-2022 22:44 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 22:44 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

'The Kashmir Files' movie will continue to be screened with maximum possible shows, said Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday. The Chief Minister said that the "struggle" and "suffering" of Kashmiri Hindus need to be understood by everyone to ensure that history is not repeated.

"The gripping tale of pain, struggle, suffering of Kashmiri Hindus needs to be understood by everyone so that we ensure such a history is not repeated. I have spoken to the INOX management and the movie will continue to be screened with maximum possible shows," Sawant tweeted. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday declared the film 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free in the state, stating that the film needs to be watched by maximum people.

Earlier, Haryana and Gujarat governments had declared that "The Kashmir Files" movie will be tax-free. The Haryana government also directed cinemas and multiplexes not to charge state GST on the screening of the movie.

The film revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990. (ANI)

