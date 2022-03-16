Left Menu

After watching 'The Kashmir Files', Union Min Giriraj Singh leaves theatre teary-eyed

Union Minister Giriraj Singh was left teary-eyed after watching the recently released film 'The Kashmir Files', which revolved around the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2022 11:26 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 11:26 IST
Union Panchayati Raj Minister Giriraj Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Giriraj Singh was left teary-eyed after watching the recently released film 'The Kashmir Files', which revolved around the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s. "Had it not been for this movie, people would not have come across the truth..." the Union Minister said after he left the theatre.

Lauding the film, he said that it should be shown in villages across the country as well. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a BJP Parliamentary Party meeting on Tuesday, expressed his support for the film against attempts, he claimed were being made to discredit it. Bringing out the truth in the right manner, said the PM is always in favour of the nation.

'The Kashmir Files' has been directed by filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri and stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar and others. It was released on March 11. Several states including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Tripura, Karnataka, Goa, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh have declared the film as "tax-free". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

