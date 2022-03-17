Left Menu

Film on Balasaheb Thackeray was not made tax free, yet people came to watch it, says Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that a film made by the party on Balasaheb Thackeray was not made tax free, yet people came to watch it; then why should the film The Kashmir Files be made tax free.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-03-2022 19:22 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 19:22 IST
Film on Balasaheb Thackeray was not made tax free, yet people came to watch it, says Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that a film made by the party on Balasaheb Thackeray was not made tax free, yet people came to watch it; then why should the film The Kashmir Files be made tax free. While talking about making the film tax-free in Maharashtra, he told ANI, "Leave the film The Kashmir Files, when we made a film on Balasaheb Thackeray, we did not make it tax-free, yet people came to see it."

"Balasaheb Thackeray had also kept a quota in Maharashtra in medical and engineering for the children of Kashmiri Pandits," he added. "Kashmiri Pandits know Shiv Sena. Everyone knows how The Kashmir File film was made, why it was made and what is the agenda of this film. The politics being done over The Kashmir Files film is not right," he stated.

Several states including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Tripura, Karnataka, Goa, Haryana, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh have declared the film as "tax-free". The film 'The Kashmir Files' focuses on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s.

'The Kashmir Files' has been directed by filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri and stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, and others. It was released on March 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global
2
UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesperson

UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesp...

 United Kingdom
3
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine refugees; Pfizer-BioNTech seek U.S. OK for second COVID booster for 65 and older and more

Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine ref...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022