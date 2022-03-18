Left Menu

'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri gets 'Y' category security

The Central government has accorded 'Y' category security cover to 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri with CRPF cover pan India, government sources said on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2022 12:37 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 12:37 IST
Film director Vivek Agnihotri (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Central government has accorded 'Y' category security cover to 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri with CRPF cover pan India, government sources said on Friday. The film, which focuses on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s, has been mired in controversy since its release on March 11 with the BJP and Opposition parties having conflicting views on it.

At a BJP Parliamentary Party meeting on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his support for the recently released film 'The Kashmir Files' against attempts, he claimed were being made to discredit it.Bringing out the truth in the right manner, said the PM is always in favour of the nation.'Kashmir Files', directed by filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri revolves around the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the year 1990. On the other hand, Opposition parties are criticizing the film for showing "half-truth".

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe at leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party for backing the film 'The Kashmir Files' and said that that if the movie 'The Kashmir Files' can be made on Kashmir, then 'Lakhimpur Files' can also be made. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that the film 'The Kashmir Files' shows half-truths and added that not only Hindus, but Buddhists, Muslims, Sikhs were also murdered in Kashmir.

The movie, which had released in theatres on March 11, stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, and others. It revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 and has been directed by Vivek Agnihotri, known for films like 'Tashkent Files', 'Hate Story' and 'Buddha in a Traffic Jam'.

The film has been declared tax-free in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana, Gujarat, and Uttarakhand. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

