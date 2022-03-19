Left Menu

'The Kashmir Files' movie incites hate: Jairam Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday said that the recently released movie 'The Kashmir Files' incites hate and 'distorts history to whip up anger and promote violence'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2022 10:58 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 10:58 IST
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday said that the recently released movie 'The Kashmir Files' incites hate and 'distorts history to whip up anger and promote violence'. "Some films inspire change. Kashmir Files incites hate. Truth can lead to justice, rehabilitation, reconciliation and peace. Propaganda twists facts, distorts history to whip up anger and promote violence. Statesmen heal wounds. Pracharaks exploit fear and prejudice to divide and rule," he said in a tweet.

The film has been mired in controversy since its release on March 11 with the BJP and Opposition parties having conflicting views on it. The movie, which had released in theatres on March 11, stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar and others.

It revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 and has been directed by Vivek Agnihotri, known for films like 'Tashkent Files', 'Hate Story' and 'Buddha in a Traffic Jam'. The film has been declared tax-free in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana, Gujarat, and Uttarakhand. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

