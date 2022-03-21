Left Menu

Chandigarh: No UTGST on film 'The Kashmir Files'

The Chandigarh administration has decided not to charge the Union Territory Goods and Services Tax (UTGST) on the movie 'The Kashmir Files' for the next four months in Chandigarh cinema multiplexes and theatres.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-03-2022 11:00 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 10:59 IST
Chandigarh: No UTGST on film 'The Kashmir Files'
Poster of 'The Kashmir Files' (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Chandigarh administration has decided not to charge the Union Territory Goods and Services Tax (UTGST) on the movie 'The Kashmir Files' for the next four months in Chandigarh cinema multiplexes and theatres. The order from the Excise and Taxation Department of Chandigarh will remain in force for the next four months.

"Multiplexes and cinema theatre operators will not charge UTGST from the people. The orders will be in effect for four months," read the order. It also stated that the cinema theatres and multiplexes shall neither make an increase in the amount of entry fee nor shall make any change in the seating capacity of different classes.

"The tickets sold for entry to exhibition of film "The Kashmir Files" during the period of this order shall bear prominently the words 'UTGST not collected by the orders of U.T. Administration," the order read. The U.T. administration also said that the UTGST collected prior to the date of this order or collected after four months from the date of this order shall not be reimbursed.

It also read that the procedure of the reimbursement of UTGST is being issued. Earlier, Madya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Tripura, Goa, and Uttarakhand governments had declared that "The Kashmir Files" movie will be tax-free in their states.

The movie, which had released in theatres on March 11, stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, and others. It revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 and has been directed by Vivek Agnihotri, known for films like 'Tashkent Files', 'Hate Story' and 'Buddha in a Traffic Jam'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
2
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin delays next space launch, 'SNL' star Davidson will not join flight; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin delays next space launch, 'SNL' star David...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022