Andhra theatre anticipates huge crowd for RRR film, protects screen with fences

A film theatre in Srikakulam has put up barbed wires and fences to prevent viewers from getting too close to the screen, ahead of the Rajamouli's directorial 'RRR' screening in the state.

ANI | Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 22-03-2022 21:32 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 21:32 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A film theatre in Srikakulam has put up barbed wires and fences to prevent viewers from getting too close to the screen, ahead of the Rajamouli's directorial 'RRR' screening in the state. RRR, a fictional story inspired by Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, explores a blind spot in history for a cinematic spectacle and will hit the theatres on March 25.

The theatre officials took this decision after the screen got damaged due to the huge crowd when 'Pushpa' was screened there. "Two top stars, NTR and Ram Charan are going to be cast in the same film, the whole theatre will be very chaotic," Surya, the theatre in charge told ANI.

He further said, "The previous administration faced a lot of difficulties due to fans. 'RRR' has two top actors who have a massive fan following. Earlier when 'Pushpa' was being screened here, due to heavy crowd the screen got damaged. That's why we're putting up this fencing." Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, and Ajay Devgn are a part of the upcoming film. (ANI)

