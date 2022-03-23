Left Menu

Petrol, diesel prices rise by 80 paise per litre for 2nd day in row

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise per litre for the second consecutive day across the country on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2022 08:03 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 08:03 IST
Petrol, diesel prices rise by 80 paise per litre for 2nd day in row
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise per litre for the second consecutive day across the country on Wednesday. Petrol and diesel prices were increased by 80 paise a litre in the national capital. The petrol will be sold at Rs 97.01 per litre while it would be Rs Rs 88.27 for diesel today.

In the financial capital of the country, Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices were raised by 85 paise a litre and it will be sold at Rs 111.67 and Rs 95.85 per litre respectively. In Chennai, the price of petrol is Rs 102.91 per litre, which was increased by 75 paise and diesel is Rs 92.95 after an increase by 76 paise per litre.

While in Kolkata, the price of petrol was increased by 83 paise per litre and the diesel was increased by 80 paise per litre. Petrol and diesel will be sold at Rs 106.34 at Rs 91.42 per litre respectively in Kolkata.

Petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax. In the first hike in four months, the fuel prices were raised on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Opposition parties created a ruckus in the Rajya Sabha against rising fuel prices in the country. The Opposition parties, including Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena and Congress, created pandemonium after the Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu rejected their plea to hold a discussion over rising fuel prices under Rule 267. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
3
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States
4
War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong action as betrayal

War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022