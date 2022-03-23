Left Menu

'The Kashmir Files' counters anti-national narratives: Devendra Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that the film 'The Kashmir Files' is not against any religion but exposes those who created false and anti-national narratives in the country.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-03-2022 08:52 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 08:52 IST
'The Kashmir Files' counters anti-national narratives: Devendra Fadnavis
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that the film 'The Kashmir Files' is not against any religion but exposes those who created false and anti-national narratives in the country. He further emphasised that "pseudo-secularists" should definitely watch the film, for it reveals the truth of Kashmir.

"Every Indian should watch 'The Kashmir Files', especially pseudo- secularists. Some people have deliberately deleted our history but the film brings the truth of Kashmir to light," said Fadnavis after watching the film. The BJP leader congratulated the director and cast of the film, lauding them for "exposing the makers of anti-India narratives".

"This film is not against any religion but I believe that it is against those who created a false and anti-national narrative in the country. I believe every patriot should watch this film irrespective of which caste or religion they belong to," said Fadnavis, who is the leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly. He further said that the people should watch the film to see the changes that have been bought in the valley after the abrogation of Article 370.

"If you want to understand what revolution has been brought in by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the abrogation the Article 370, then you must watch Kashmir files," he added. The film, which focuses on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s, has been mired in controversy since its release on March 11 with the BJP and Opposition parties sparring over the portrayal of the incidents.

The movie, which was released in theatres on March 11, stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, and others. The movie revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 and has been directed by Vivek Agnihotri, known for films like 'Tashkent Files', 'Hate Story' and 'Buddha in a Traffic Jam'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
3
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States
4
War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong action as betrayal

War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022