Telangana actors join Green India Challenge, plant saplings

Joining the Green India Challenge on Wednesday, Film Director S.S. Rajamouli, actors Jr NTR, Ram Charan along with Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Joginapalli Santosh Kumar planted saplings in Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 23-03-2022 21:22 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 21:22 IST
S.S. Rajamouli, Jr NTR and Ram Charan planting saplings in Hyderabad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Joining the Green India Challenge on Wednesday, Film Director S.S. Rajamouli, actors Jr NTR, Ram Charan along with Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Joginapalli Santosh Kumar planted saplings in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. MP Santosh Kumar said, "The medium of cinema is the most powerful and inspires people to follow what the actors are doing. I am thankful to the actors and director for participating in the Green India Challenge event."

S.S. Rajamouli, Jr.NTR, Ram Charan said that the promotion of greenery is a program close to their hearts. Rajamouli said, "Nature and the environment are our favorite activities and whenever it is possible, we will participate in the greenery enhancement programme along with the crew."

Actor Jr. N.T.R. said, "Everyone should be aware of the changes in the environment and educate for the increase of green canopy and strive for the protection of the nature." Actor Ram Charan said, "I have participated in the Green India Challenge earlier and I get excited every time while planting the saplings."

Efforts of the MP were lauded for instilling a green spirit across the country with the goal of social welfare. Green India Challenge co-founders Karunakar Reddy, Raghav S, and others participated in the event. (ANI)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

