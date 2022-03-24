Left Menu

Ahead of 'RRR' release, nail fencing installed at a theatre in Vijaywada to keep crazy fans at bay

Keeping in view the craze for the multi-starrer Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) in Vijaywada, a theatre has placed nail fencing near the screen to restrict the audience from damaging screen and podium.

ANI | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 24-03-2022 14:27 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 14:27 IST
Visuals from the theatre.. Image Credit: ANI
Keeping in view the craze for the multi-starrer Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) in Vijaywada, a theatre has placed nail fencing near the screen to restrict the audience from damaging screen and podium. "We have taken such steps because people get excited, climb the podium, and thus damage the screen," Venkateswarlu, in charge of Annapurna Theatre told ANI.

"There would be a lot of heated situations in and around theatre when their beloved hero's film is released. People harm the screen, pour milk on their images as a gesture of love and throw flowers on to screen when their hero appears on the screen. Thus, to avoid such mistakes and losses, the theatre management had to take this extreme measure," he added. For the unversed, Rajamouli's directorial 'RRR' is a fictional story inspired by Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film has explored a blind spot in history for a cinematic spectacle, as there seem to be no records about what happened in the lives of these freedom fighters when they were away from their homes.

Also starring Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, the film will hit theatres on March 25. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

