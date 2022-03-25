Left Menu

Haryana Police busts illegal arms factory in Gurugram

Haryana Police on Friday busted an illegal arms factory with country-made pistols and their machinery in Gurugram.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 25-03-2022 21:37 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 21:37 IST
Haryana Police busts illegal arms factory in Gurugram
Preet Pal Singh, ACP (crime), Gurugram (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Police on Friday busted an illegal arms factory with country-made pistols and their machinery in Gurugram.

Police earlier arrested one of the arms suppliers Abhishek alias 'Gabbar' on March 19 and recovered 25 country-made pistols.

"Arms supplier Abhishek alias 'Gabbar' was arrested on March 19 and 25 country-made pistols were recovered. While probing him, our team also arrested two of his partners and recovered a country-made pistol and their arms factory machinery," said Preet Pal Singh, ACP (crime), Gurugram. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

 Australia
2
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
3
'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

 Ukraine
4
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022