Congress MLA's son booked in gang-rape case in Rajasthan

Three people including the son of Congress MLA Johari Lal Meena were booked in a gang-rape case, said a police official on Saturday.

ANI | Dausa (Rajasthan) | Updated: 27-03-2022 00:51 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 00:51 IST
SHO Nathulal Meena (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nathulal Meena, an SHO in the Dausa district, said a case has been filed and investigations are being carried out. "Case has been filed against three people including the son of MLA Johari Lal Meena. They are accused of gang-rape after giving intoxicating substance and clicking obscene photos of the victim for blackmailing to extort Rs 15.40 lakh and jewellery," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

